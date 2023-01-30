The family of an aspiring author who died in mysterious circumstances at a luxury hotel in Pakistan have called on police to publish a full report on their investigation.

Farooq Ali's relatives held a vigil in Bradford on Saturday and have called for the UK government to "pressure" Pakistani authorities for answers.

It comes ten months after the 44-year-old was found dead in the Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Islamabad.

His family say Mr Ali's body had lay undiscovered for up to five days.

The scientist had been staying at the hotel for just under a year while he worked on a novel. He was last seen on 11 March 2022. His body was discovered in his room five days later.

His sisters Yasmin, 48, and Rehiana, 42, say they have been going through a "living nightmare" and have questions about the circumstances.

Yasmin said: “Rehiana and I have not had a chance to probably grieve. We’ve been thrown in from 16 March when we heard this, and it’s just been a living nightmare.

"It feels like some limbs have been torn from you, and you can’t get past it."

Yasmin, a lawyer, said she and Rehiana had last heard from Mr Ali on 6 March last year. But on 14 March Rehiana noticed he had not paid a bill on the credit card they shared together and a few days later called the hotel to check on him.

Farooq was found in his hotel room approximately five days after he died. Credit: MEN

Yasmin said: “On 16 March, she couldn’t get hold of him. She’d woken up at 4am and called the hotel reception. She just wanted confirmation that our brother was still there.

“They said, 'Yes, he’s here,' but nobody mentioned that he hadn’t ordered food for five or six days and he’s not been seen for five or six days. Seven hours later, she got a call, and they just said: 'Your brother is dead'."

Yasmin and her family flew out to Pakistan. They were told Mr Ali had died from natural causes, but said there was physical evidence to suggest he may have been poisoned.

They later exhumed Mr Ali's remains and asked for pathologists in the UK to re-examine his body.

Yasmin said they had spent months meeting with police and even launched high court legal bids in the hope they would release a report into her brother's case. But she said the authorities still have not filed the document with magistrates, and she now wants British officials to put pressure on Pakistani authorities.

She said: “From the British government, what we need is their involvement at a high level, and I think they’ve got the leverage to do so, to put pressure on Pakistan to comply with basic law and order. Justice must be done for this family, like anybody else."

Bradford West MP Naz Shah said she had written to the authorities in Pakistan in support of the family's quest for answers.

The Pakistani embassy in the UK and Ramada by Wyndham hotel group have both been approached for comment.

