Police are investigating claims a bogus taxi driver has been preying on women in Rotherham after a passenger was sexually asaulted.

The woman got into a car she believed to be a taxi in the town centre in the early hours of 27 December.

She was assaulted by the man on her way home.

Detectives believe two other women got into the same vehicle, a blue Renault Clio, at 1.40am the same morning while it was parked on Westgate.

South Yorkshire Police want to find the women and anyone who has seen the Clio or any other suspicious vehicles purporting to be taxis.

A 37-year-old man from Rotherham has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and is on bail pending further enquiries.

