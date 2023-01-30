A man has appeared in court after a taxi driver was stabbed in a string of connected incidents in Leeds.

The victim had his car stolen after being attacked in the Chapeltown area on Friday night, 27 January.

The stolen taxi was then involved in a collision on Aire Street and members of the public were assaulted, West Yorkshire Police said.

The incidents happened between Hillcrest View and Shepherds Lane in Chapeltown and Aire Street in Leeds city centre.

In total, four victims were treated in hospital. All have since been discharged.

Pablo Hernandez, 21, of Tall Trees in Alwoodley, was charged with a number of offences including wounding with intent, attempted wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody until a hearing on 27 February.

