Two men who used a vacuum cleaner and pyjamas to murder a man have been jailed for life.

Adam Hudson, 41, and 35-year-old Curtis Turpin fatally attacked Francis McNally at a flat in York before passing out drunk.

Both men were still "comatose" when another man found Mr McNally's body on 27 October 2021, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Police discovered the victim dead in the flat at Markham Crescent with significant face and head injuries and an item of clothing wrapped around his neck. He had been kicked and stamped on.

There were two blood-stained metal vacuum pipes, blood spots on the ceiling and bloody footprints, along with empty bottles of vodka and prescription medication.

The court heard Mr McNally had been invited to stay at Turpin's flat and was unable to defend himself from the attack because he was also drunk. What prompted the violence is still unknown.

Both men denied murder, but were found guilty after a trial. It was also established that the pair had stolen Francis’ bank card in an attempt to buy more alcohol and then discarded it on their way back to the flat.

Turpin was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years and 3 months.

Adam Hudson, left, and Curtis Turpin. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Hudson was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 15 years and 6 months.

Senior investigating officer Det Supt Wayne Fox said: "This was a senseless and brutal attack on a man who was unable to effectively defend himself. Turpin and Hudson used weapons to fatally assault and strangle Mr McNally for reasons only they know.

"Throughout the course of the investigation, and subsequent trial, they have sought to distance themselves from their true level of involvement, changing their story time and again."

In a statement, Mr McNally's family condemned the "unprovoked, savage and senseless" murder.

They said: "He was a kind and gentle person who loved his family and he had potential which will now never be realised. Our hearts are broken and we will never be the same again."

