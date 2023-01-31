Three people have been arrested after police in Lincolnshire uncovered one of the county's biggest ever cannabis farms.

Up to 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road in Boston.

The plants were situated across 49 rooms in the building Credit: Lincolnshire

The men, aged 28, 38, and 42, have been taken into custody for questioning after officers raided the property in the Hubberts Bridge area.

Police said the plants would be removed and destroyed and the building made safe.

The county’s first dedicated Drugs Strategy was launched in 2022. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Det Insp Richard Nethercott said: “This is one of the largest cannabis grows we have located in Lincolnshire to date and follows the excellent development of intelligence.

“Cannabis production is far from being harmless: it is often linked to wider, organised criminality which is why tackling the wider issue of drug supply is one of our key priorities.

“Lincolnshire Police remains determined to crack down on criminal enterprises and remove drugs from circulation.”

