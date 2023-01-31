The application process for the 2023 ITV Academy News Traineeship scheme has opened – and ITV News Calendar is among 12 regional programmes across the country looking for driven and dynamic people to join the team.

The successful applicant will start in October on a nine-month contract and receive training from our talented people across ITV News.

It is a nine-month programme, with trainees learning from some of the most highly regarded people in the industry.

They will receive all the support and guidance they could need, including regular feedback, so that they gain all the skills needed to work in one of our multimedia news operations.

Hear from some former ITV News trainees about the benefits of the scheme

It is a fast-paced and challenging environment. Applicants should be ready to work hard and to high standards.

A very high percentage of those who graduate from the programme have gone on to secure permanent roles across our regional, national and international news teams, both in front and behind the camera – and in ITV more widely – although there are no guarantees of continued employment beyond the nine months.

You can apply for the scheme here.