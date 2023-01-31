A damning report has found that children's services in Bradford have "deteriorated" despite scrutiny following the murder of toddler Star Hobson.

Government watchdog Ofsted again rated the city council "inadequate" in how it deals with vulnerable children.

The council was initially deemed inadequate – the lowest rating possible – following an inspection in 2018.

But Ofsted said since then "the experience and progress of many children have declined".

In a report published following a fresh inspection carried out in November and December 2022, the watchdog said: " There are widespread and serious failures across all service areas.

"This leaves children at risk of harm, leaves some children in situations of continued harm, and, for many children in care, unnecessary and prolonged delays in achieving permanence."

The latest judgement comes despite intense pressure on the council in the wake of Star Hobson's murder in September 2020.

The 16-month-old died at the hands of her mother's partner, Savannah Brockhill, in September 2020. Brockhill was jailed for life for her murder. Star's mother, Frankie Smith, was jailed for causing or allowing her death.

The council was later stripped of responsibility for running the city's children's services. An independent trust has been set up to take over from 1 April.

Following a major review of Star's case, council chiefs said they were "deeply sorry" that opportunities to prevent her murder were missed.

Star's mother Frankie Smith, left, and her partner Savannah Brockhill. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

In its latest inspection report, Ofsted said some progress had been achieved in "discrete areas", but "overall the pace of these improvements has been very slow".

It added: "Corporate leaders continue to lack understanding of the scale of improvement required and what actions, time and resources are needed to make improvements happen.

"This has had a negative impact on progress, particularly in relation to recruitment of staff at all levels."

It highlighted a "lack of confidence in children’s social care by partner agencies, and an inability to provide social workers and managers with an environment where they can practise safely and effectively".

"Services have deteriorated overall," it said.

Marium Haque, director of children’s services at Bradford Council, said: "We know that children and families deserve better.

"We have been very open with Ofsted about the challenges that our children’s social care services face both in terms of the improvements we have made and the areas we continue to work on. We recognise what this report says about the pace of improvement and we have already taken steps to bring about changes."

Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe acknowledged that improvements had been "too slow".

She said: "Everyone is focussed on trying to speed up the pace of change. This is why we have been working closely with the Government’s own commissioner and why we are setting up an independent trust to manage children’s social care services from 1 April. This will provide a fresh start for the team who have at their core the firm desire to make positive changes for young people.

"It is our priority that children get the best services."

