Firefighters have worked through the night to tackle a major fire at a building in Lincolnshire.

Crews from ten stations were called to London Road in Boston at around 15:50 on Monday, 30 January.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service are still on the scene damping down hot spots.

A spokesperson from the service said that 100% of the five-storey building has been severely damaged.

Videos on social media show the building engulfed in flames with smoke billowing from the roof.

No one has been injured.

There are road closures in place on London Road and people are being advised to avoid the area.

