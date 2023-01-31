The Tramlines Festival, described as 'Sheffield's biggest party' has announced its lineup for the three day event in July.Richard Ashcroft, The Courteeners and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will headline at the main stage in the celebratory 15th edition of the event at Hillsborough Park from Friday July 21 to Sunday July 23.

Richard Ashcroft

Also amongst the first lineup announcement are: Blossoms, DMA’s, Kaiser Chiefs, Sugababes, Beabadoobee, Kate Nash, Katy B, Sea Girls, Pale Waves, special guests The Enemy and The Zutons plus many more, including the full comedy lineup featuring Omid Djalili, Jonathan Pie and Paul Smith.

Day tickets will now go on sale plus the FINAL batch of Weekend tickets on Friday February 3 at 12pm and are available from www.tramlines.org.uk.

Tramlines expects to welcomes 40,000 music lovers and families daily to its mix of music, art, comedy and performance.

The appearance of Richard Ashcroft will be bringing down the Main Stage curtain on Friday night, followed by The Courteeners’ return on Saturday in a historic year where the band’s classic debut album, St Jude, went to number one in the album charts, 15 years after its original release.

Headline act Courteeners Credit: PA

The Sunday headline slot belongs to Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott.

Operations Director Timm Cleasby said: “This year’s lineup is a cracker with some awesome names and, as always, there’s more than just music with loads to do, see and get involved with.

My personal must-sees this year are Kate Nash, Rachel Chinouriri, Rumbi Tauro, Sugababes, the funny Paul Smith, and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott. The turns are booked, the party’s on and you’re all invited. It can’t come soon enough”.

Sugababes: Among festival organiser's personal favourites Credit: PA

Spanning rock, pop, indie and alternative – and with even more musical diversity to come in future announcements - festival goers can stomp the festival site to find their all-time favourites or discover something new.

Bands include the Kaiser Chiefs from Leeds, Manchester favourites Blossoms; the BRIT Award winning Sugababes, and Australia’s DMA’s in a much anticipated appearance after Tramlines 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic when they were originally billed to play.

'Guitar Hero' Beabadooboo also joins the bill and there's a welcome back for Katy B following her five-year hiatus. Special guest slots this year come from The Enemy and The Zutons, Kate Nash, Sea Girls, Pale Waves, and Red Rum Club

And of course, it wouldn’t be Tramlines without an injection of Sheffield’s finest, Reverend and The Makers.

Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure Credit: PA

The full 2023 comedy lineup which takes over Tramline’s T’Other stage during each day, is also announced. Headline acts are the award winning comedian and Hollywood star, Omid Djalili, the outrageous spoof news reporter, Jonathan Pie, and the quick-witted Hot Water Comedy Club compare and Liverpool Comedian Of The Year, Paul Smith.

Plenty more laughs are in store with sets from Tom Wrigglesworth, John Hastings, Nina Gilligan, Tamer Kattan, Scott Bennett, Raul Kohli, and many more.

