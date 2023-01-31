The M1 has been closed in West Yorkshire following a "serious collision".

The incident happened between junctions 40 and 39 on the southbound carriageway, near Wakefield, at around 10.15am on Tuesday.

The northbound side of the motorway has also been closed. Diversions are in place.

Road side cameras showed long queues at the scene.

Motorists stuck in the tailbacks reported a large number of emergency services vehicles in attendance.

A National Highways spokesperson said: " If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."