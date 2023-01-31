A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a father and son were killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident as they rode their bicycles.

Dean Jones, 40, and 16-year-old Lewis Daines died after they were hit by a car on Royston Road, Cudworth, near Barnsley, shortly after 9pm on Friday 20 January

The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said a 35-year-old man handed himself in at a police station today, 31 January, and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two women from Barnsley, aged 30 and 36, were earlier arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody.

Police at the scene of the crash in Cudworth.

Det Ch Insp Andy Knowle said: "We’re continuing to investigate this collision which has understandably left a family devastated and we’re doing all we can to get them the answers they need.

"We’ve issued a number of appeals since the collision occurred and I’d like to thank those members of the public that came forward with information.

"These arrests are a huge step in our efforts of piecing together exactly what happened and I would still ask anyone with information to come forward.

"Though we’ve arrested a man on suspicion of murder, we’re keeping an open mind and are continuing to follow up a number of lines of enquiry."

