An elderly man whose body was found in a canal in Leeds has now been identified.

Police had been trying to identify the man since 15 January, when his body was found in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near to Bramley Fall Woods, with only a set of keys and a 30-year-old A-to-Z map book in his possession.

They have now established he was 86-year-old Peter James Stewart, from Leeds, and that there were no suspicious circumstances in relation to his death.

The force had previously issued an artist's impression of Mr Stewart and images of the clothes he was wearing as officers tried to identify him.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The incident has been the subject of a number of public appeals, and we are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeals and who contacted us with information."

