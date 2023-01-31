Two women have been arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Barnsley in which a father and his son were killed.

Forty-year-old Dean Jones and 16-year-old Lewis Daines died following a fail-to-stop collision in the Cudworth area of Barnsley shortly after 9pm on January 20.

The pair were cycling along Royston Road when a vehicle was in collision with them both. It failed to stop and left the scene.

Emergency services attended but both father and son were pronounced dead at the scene. Their family is being supported by our specially trained officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Two women from Barnsley, aged 30 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.

Police are still searching for 35-year-old Paul Yates - also known as 'Bane' or 'PIP' - who is wanted in connection with the collision. They are appealing for anyone with information as to his whereabouts to get in touch.

Wanted in connection with double fatal of father and son

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who may have spoken to Yates recently, or knows where he may be staying, is asked to get in touch. Anyone who may see him should not approach him but instead call 999.

Officers are also continuing to urge witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has any dash-cam footage, to get in touch by contacting police using live chat, our online portal, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1089 of 20 January 2023."

Those with dash-cam footage should email it to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting the incident number in the email subject.

Alternatively, those wishing to stay anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

