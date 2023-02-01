A burglar who stole presents from under a family's Christmas tree has been jailed.

Craig Mawby sneaked into the house, on Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield, through an unlocked door on 20 December 2022.

When the victims returned home, they found only the remnants of wrapping paper.

Among the items taken were a Harry Potter board game, Michael Kors trainers, a money wallet containing cash, bottles of alcohol, pyjamas, perfumes and a gold chain.

The 40-year-old, of Ashbourne Road, Mackworth, was captured on CCTV at the property and identified by officers investigating the case.

He was arrested on 28 December and was sentenced to 33 months imprisonment at Derby Crown Court.

Det Sgt Steve Simmons said: "Burglary is a horribly intrusive crime at any time of year but perhaps made even worse due to the time of year and that the family’s gifts were stolen just a few days before Christmas.

"We are pleased to have secured this sentence and now Mawby must face the consequences of his offending."

Det Sgt Simmons added: "Our community should feel safe and secure in their own homes, and we remain committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice."

