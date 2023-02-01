A drug dealer who recorded himself goading police that they would not catch him has been jailed.

Plain clothes officers were patrolling Johno's Field in Scarborough when they spotted Lee Coleman, 32, riding a small girl's bike last August.

He was meeting a known drug user and headed off the field to the user’s address.

After leaving, he tried to avoid being stopped by officers, but they managed to grab him and make an arrest.

When searched, he was found with 104 wraps of crack cocaine and 31 wraps of heroin in his underwear.

On catching up, Lee Coleman told police "you'll need some good luck you know". Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Just six days earlier, Coleman had filmed police officers on his phone and arrogantly suggested he would not be caught, saying things like "catch me if you can mush", "you'll need some good luck" and "next time get a picture with me".

Coleman, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years and nine months at York Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Det Con Darrel Temple, who worked on the case, said: "Coleman goaded us to catch him if we could and we did just that. The next picture he had taken was in Scarborough Custody.

"Class A drugs and Class A drug dealers are a scourge on Scarborough, and we will continue to take them off the streets at every opportunity."

He continued: "Individuals like Coleman bring misery to the community and he is now rightly serving a significant prison sentence for his actions.

"We continue to encourage the local community to report suspected drug dealing activity as we will act and target individuals who inflict the misery of class A drugs and fuel addiction on the people of Scarborough.

“It's an ongoing battle and drug dealers working within the town and those travelling in need to know that, eventually, we will catch up with them and they will face justice."

