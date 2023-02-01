The A1M in West Yorkshire has been closed in both directions after a collision involving a tanker which has crossed the central reservation.

Police said the accident was on the southbound carriageway near Junction 41, Ferrybridge.

West Yorkshire Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.A spokesperson said: "We ask that anyone currently in traffic on the A1 due to the collision is asked to keep their doors and windows shut and remain inside their vehicles."

Traffic is being diverted but there is congestion to Junction 41 for the M62 interchange and on the A63 from Monk Fryston.

Travel time is around 25 minutes.

