A speeding driver who killed two schoolboys after illegally undertaking other vehicles in a bus lane has been jailed.

Jack Hart's high performance BMW collided with 10-year-old Steven Duffield and Mason Deakin, 11, as they rode a bicycle on a flyover at Anlaby Road in Hull on 19 October 2020.

Hart, 32, was travelling at around 57mph in a 30mph zone at the time, Hull Crown Court heard.

Judge John Thackray KC described Hart as treating the bus lane as "your own personal race track".

He removed a dashcam from the car after the crash and later refused to accept responsibility, instead trying to blame the boys for riding towards him in the bus lane.

Steven died the same day. Mason died at Leeds General Infirmary two weeks later.

Hart denied causing death by dangerous driving until the day before his trial was due to start, when he changed his plea to guilty.

Footage shown to the court from another driver's dashcam showed the moment of the crash.

Tributes were left at the scene after the crash. Credit: MEN Media

The court heard a witness confronted Hart at the scene, asking him: "Where the hell did you come from?"

Another described Hart's driving as "extremely dangerous and far too aggressive for the conditions".

Hart claimed there was "no way" he could have avoided the collision.

The court was told Hart had previously been fined six times for driving offences, several of which were for using a bus lane.

Judge John Thackray told Hart the incident was an "accident waiting to happen". He said Hart had used the bus lane as "your own personal racing track" and caused "devastation" to the families of the two victims through his " deliberate decision to disregard rules of road" .

The judge rejected Hart's claims that he was sorry, saying: " I have not detected a jot of remorse."

Hart was jailed for nine years and banned from driving for seven years.

