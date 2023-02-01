A failed asylum seeker who killed an elderly woman described as being like his "grandma" in an act of "appalling brutality" has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital.

Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, formerly of Tinshill Lane in Cookridge, Leeds, was befriended by Brenda Blainey when she met him in a restaurant in the city.

He went to live with her in the village of Thornton-le-Dale in North Yorkshire, where she treated him like a grandson, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said at Leeds Crown Court today.

But on 5 January last year, the Iranian national strangled the 87-year-old before smashing her head on the kitchen floor, stabbing her in the chest and cutting her throat.

"You killed Brenda Blainey in her own home in circumstances of appalling brutality," the judge said.

The court was told the defendant was born in Tehran but had mainly lived in the UK since he was 15, although he stayed for a period in the US, where he spent time in a psychiatric unit.

He met Mrs Blainey at Carluccio's restaurant in 2013 while studying in Leeds. She offered him a room in her home, also letting him use a study and car.

Their friendship was characterised as a "grandma-grandson relationship" and they spoke regularly while he was away studying in Leeds, the court heard. Mrs Blainey even attended his masters degree graduation.

His permission to remain in the UK expired in 2015 and his application for asylum was unsuccessful, as was his appeal against the decision.

The judge said on Wednesday: "Given the situation in Iran, however, you will not presently be considered for deportation."

Darvish-Narenjbon admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at a previous hearing.

He had never given a full account of his crime, the court was told.

Sentencing him, Judge Jameson said three consultant forensic psychiatrists agreed Darvish-Narenjbon has schizophrenia and his "retained responsibility" for the killing is "low".

The judge told him: "I want to make it clear both to you and to the family of Brenda Blainey that this is not to say that your responsibility is extinguished; it is not.

"You remain, albeit to a low degree, responsible for the dreadful death of Mrs Blainey and for the grief and suffering that this has caused to her friends and family."

The judge said he was satisfied the defendant posed a "risk to members of the public of serious harm" and was capable of "homicidal violence" while in psychosis.

Darvish-Narenjbon appeared in court by video-link from Rampton high security special hospital as members of Mrs Blainey's family watched in the court room.

The judge ordered him to be detained at Rampton "without limit of time".

