A man in his 60s has died following a crash on the M1 near Wakefield.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway just before junction 39 at 10am on Tuesday.

A lorry was travelling in the first lane of the motorway when it slowed down. It then collided with the nearside barrier before veering across all southbound lanes and coming to a stop at the central reservation.

The air ambulance arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance, but the lorry’s driver, a male aged in his 60s, was confirmed dead at the scene.

It has now been established that two other lorries, which were initially thought to have been involved, were not caught up in the collision.

Police are urging anyone who saw the incident, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them.

