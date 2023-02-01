Drivers are being warned of continued disruption on the A1M in West Yorkshire after a tanker carrying hazardous material crashed through the central reservation.

Highways England said "complex recovery and specialist clean-up work" was taking place following the incident at 7.40am on Monday.

The motorway was closed in both directions after the tanker overturned, spilling its load.

The driver was taken to hospital and a 200m cordon was put in place. Motorists stuck in queues were told to keep windows closed as a precaution.

The northbound carriageway remained closed between junctions 40 for Darrington and 42 Selby Fork on Monday evening. The southbound stretch was shut between junctions 42 and 41 Holmfields.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the nature of the incident, it is likely that the closure will be in place until the late evening. National Highways traffic officers, West Yorkshire Police and fire and rescue services remain at the scene.

"During the A1(M) closures drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible, allow extra time for their journeys, particularly with roadworks also taking place on the M1 and M62 near Lofthouse Interchange, and follow the clearly signed diversions."

Southbound traffic was being directed from the A1(M) onto the M1 before continuing to travel southbound on the M1.

Road users could exit the M1 at junction 42 for Lofthouse, onto the M62 eastbound, and continue eastbound along the M62 before rejoining the A1M. Drivers travelling northbound are advised to follow the same diversion, in reverse.

