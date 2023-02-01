One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a charity shop.

Police were called to Age UK on Strait Bargate in Boston just after 11am today, 1 February, following a report of a red Mercedes that had travelled through the shop window.

The car has now been taken away. Lincolnshire Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them on 101.

The red Mercedes has now been recovered and taken away from the scene. Credit: Shaun Stark

