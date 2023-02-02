Police are warning drivers to keep their number plates clean after several of motorists were reported for having the details obscured.

North Yorkshire Police said officers on patrol had to stop dozens of vehicles with registration plates that were so dirty they were either difficult to read or completely illegible.

Insp Martin Metcalfe, of the Richmondshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "It was very disappointing to see that over a few days on our patrols we had to speak with 50 drivers who had obscured registration plates.

"Forty-two were verbally warned about them and eight were reported for the offence, as they were so severe, being warned was not appropriate."

The force said it is an offence to have an obscured registration plate or one that is not easily distinguishable in case the vehicle is stolen or involved in a crime.

The maximum penalty is £1,000.

Insp Metcalfe Added: "All we’re asking people to do is wipe the plate clean - it only takes a few seconds and further checks will be ongoing while we’re on patrol."

