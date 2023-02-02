The A1M remains closed in both directions in West Yorkshire after a tanker carrying a hazardous load crashed into the central reservation.

Drivers are being warned of continued disruption between junctions 40 near Ferrybridge and junction 41 at the Selby Fork.

Highways England said "complex recovery and specialist clean-up work" was taking place following the incident at 7.40am on Monday.

North Yorkshire Police said they expect the road to remain closed until the afternoon.

The motorway was closed in both directions after the tanker overturned, spilling its load.

The driver was taken to hospital and a 200m cordon was put in place. Motorists stuck in queues were told to keep windows closed as a precaution.

The northbound carriageway remained closed between junctions 40 for Darrington and 42 Selby Fork on Monday evening. The southbound stretch was shut between junctions 42 and 41 Holmfields.

The tanker spilled its load over both carriageways. Credit: YappApp

Highways England, said: "The A1M remains closed north junction 40 at Hull and J42 at Lumby and south J42 and J41 M62 following a collision. "Due to the complex nature of the clear up operation, the road will remain closed through most of Thursday."

Southbound traffic was being directed from the A1(M) onto the M1 before continuing to travel southbound on the M1.

Road users could exit the M1 at junction 42 for Lofthouse, onto the M62 eastbound, and continue eastbound along the M62 before rejoining the A1M. Drivers travelling northbound are advised to follow the same diversion, in reverse.

