A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of a father and son in an alleged hit-and-run crash has been released on bail.

The 35-year-old was questioned after 40-year-old Dean Jones and his son Lewis Daines, 16, died when they were hit by a car as they rode bicycles on Royston Road, Cudworth, near Barnsley, shortly after 9pm on Friday 20 January. The car left the scene.

The man has been released with conditions pending further enquiries following a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service, South Yorkshire Police said.

Two Barnsley women aged 30 and 36, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.

