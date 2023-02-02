Two teenage boys have been seriously injured in a crash near a college.

North Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate, at around 8.45am on Thursday.

A force spokesperson said: "We are currently at the scene of an incident which has left two 15-year-old boys with serious injuries."The boys have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their parents have been informed.

Officers said roads and paths had been closed while emergency crews dealt with the incident. Members of the public were asked to use alternative routes.

The police spokesperson said: "This will have been a distressing incident to witness, and we urge those who have been affected by the events to seek the necessary help if needed."

The road was closed following the crash. Credit: ITV News

Rhiannon Wilkinson, head of Ashville College, said the injured boys were pupils from a nearby school.

She added: "Staff from the college administered first aid to the casualties and dealt with the scene until the emergency services arrived, which included an air ambulance.

"We have written to our parents informing them of the incident, which happened on Yew Tree Lane as the children were making their way to school at around 8.45am. Our thoughts are with the pupils involved and their families."

