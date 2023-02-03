Council officials are warning drivers not to park on a central reservation near a hospital after issuing more than 160 fines in recent weeks.

In a photograph posted on social media post, Doncaster Council showed several cars on the grassed area on Armthorpe Road, close to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

A council spokesperson said: "Parking like this isn’t acceptable anywhere across Doncaster - least of all near our hospital that is busy 24/7."Our parking enforcement officers are on patrol on a daily basis - they’ve issued a whopping 161 penalty charge notices on Armthorpe Road to motorists who have ‘parked’ their vehicles like this on the central reservations."Under the Road Traffic Act, it is an offence to park on a central reservation.

The council spokesperson added: "Just because someone else parked there, doesn’t mean you should too!"The council is urging people to use the park and ride facility from Doncaster Racecourse.

