The A1M in West Yorkshire has now partially reopened in both directions following two nights of closure after a tanker crashed into the central reservation on Wednesday morning, spilling its hazardous load across both sides of the road.

A section of the motorway was closed to motorists while the road was resurfaced, in what National Highways has described as a "extensive clean-up operation".

Lane three on both carriageways between junctions 41 and 42 as remains closed as work to complete emergency barrier repairs continues, and motorists are advised to plan ahead as as delays may build during the morning rush.

The tanker spilled its load over both carriageways.

In a statement, National Highways said: "At around 7.40am on Wednesday 1 February, an HGV carrying a hazardous substance collided with the central reservation before coming to rest on its side across both carriageways.

"The northbound carriageway had been closed between junctions 40 (Darrington) and 42 (Selby Fork), with the southbound stretch closed between junctions 42 and 41 (Holmfield).

"A specialist team has worked to clean up the site, and an environmental specialist assessed the scene on Thursday 2 February.

"Two lanes of the northbound carriageway were reopened at around 7.30pm yesterday (2 February). Two lanes of the southbound carriageway were reopened following emergency barrier repairs and resurfacing work."

The driver was taken to hospital and a 200m cordon was put in place. Motorists stuck in queues were told to keep windows closed as a precaution.

North Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses to Wednesday's incident.

