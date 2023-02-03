Police have launched a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Lincoln after reports of youths urinating on homeless people and throwing bollards from a multi-storey car park.

Lincolnshire Police said officers would increase patrols in the city centre after 11 incidents since 14 January.

In the latest incidents, on 1 February, around 20 youths were reported gathering at Lucy Tower Street car park.

Police said they are thought to have travelled to Lincoln Central car park in Melville Street, where they were guilty of "abhorrent" behaviour including throwing cones at street sleepers and urinating on them.

In other incidents lights have been broken, people have had abuse shouted at them from passing vehicles and bollards have been thrown from the ninth floor of the Lucy Tower Street car park.

A dispersal order was issued on Thursday night, 2 February, to prevent gathering in the car park and give police extra powers of arrest.

Lincoln Central car park has also been at the centre of some of the reported antisocial behaviour . Credit: Google

Insp Jon Birkin from the Lincoln Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The behaviour we have seen reported – particularly the throwing of things from the ninth floor and the treatment of homeless people – is completely unacceptable, foolish and dangerous. We are thankful that nobody has been injured.

“Each call has received a police response, and we will be working with our partners at the City of Lincoln Council’s CCTV team to identify offenders and emerging issues.

"Anyone committing offences will be arrested and dealt with, and anyone committing antisocial behaviour will be issued with warning letters. We will also be carrying out further patrols.”

