A man has been arrested after a crash left one person dead.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Bradford Road, Birstall, in the early hours of Friday morning after a black Volkswagen Golf hit a wall at the junction of Musgrave Street.

The vehicle was travelling from Dewsbury towards Gomersal at the time.

Four people travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries.

Another man, in his 30s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver, a 25-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.

The A652 Bradford Road was closed from the A62 Huddersfield Road to the A643 Church Lane.

Police are appealing for witnesses.