A banned driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist before fleeing the scene has been jailed.

Shane Kelk, 28, of no fixed address, was driving a grey BMW when it hit the green Kawasaki motorcyle that 20-year-old Amy Cooper was riding on the B1168 New River Gate towards Holbeach St Johns, near Spalding, just before 5pm on 13 November last year.

He had been trying to overtake a Toyota and was on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash in dark and foggy conditions.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the Toyota driver had reduced his speed due to the low visibility and noticed multiple attempts from Kelk to overtake. Prosecutor Jeremy Janes said the driver "noticed the motorcycle travelling towards him and heard a loud bang with debris showering his car".

The driver saw Kelk go over to Ms Cooper and heard him say "I'm sorry". Another motorist who stopped heard Kelk say on the phone: "You need to come and get me. I have hit a motorcyclist". He then fled

Ms Cooper was left on the road with multiple serious pelvic and abdominal injuries. She was later taken to hospital in Peterborough, but died in the early hours of the following morning.

A police investigation led them to an address in Peterborough where Kelk was arrested.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, failing to stop at the collision and failing to report, driving without insurance and possessing cannabis resin.

After his arrest, Kelk was released under investigation but was still subject to licence conditions having been released from prison in July 2020 for offences including possession of a firearm with intent to cause the fear of violence. He was remanded in custody until the sentencing hearing today, 3 February.

Judge Simon Hirst sentenced Kelk to eight years and three months in prison, and disqualified him from driving for eight and a half years.

The judge told Kelk: "You left Amy lying in the road dying just to save your own skin. You found her and you heard her murmur."What you did not do is ring 999 to summon emergency help. What, in fact, you did was everything possible to save your own skin. You telephoned your partner. You told her you had hit a motorcyclist. You told her to come and collect you. You then left the scene and ran to a farm."

Chris Jeyes, mitigating, said Kelk had told him: "I know it doesn't mean much now but I am sorry."I wish I could tell her how sorry I am. I see her every time I close my eyes. I will never forgive myself for what happened that day."

Sgt Adam Doona from Lincolnshire Police said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of Amy today.

“Kelk should never have been driving on the day of the collision, he was disqualified and drove with no regard for the safety of other road users. To flee from the scene and the devastation that he had caused, as he did, is such an act of cowardice.

"I would like to pass my thanks onto everyone who helped to locate him, and to the investigation team for their hard work, in making sure we put this man before the courts.”

