A drunk passenger who had to be handcuffed to a wheelchair after attacking airline staff and a police officer has been sentenced.

Robert Smith, 45, was seen knocking over a bar stool as he walked towards the gate for a Jet 2 flight to Tenerife from Leeds Bradford Airport on 18 May last year.

He denied being drunk and was allowed through to the gate but was stopped after he was seen bumping into glass panels along the walkway towards boarding.

Smith, of Lawns Green, New Farnley, became abusive to the female member of staff, who then radioed for assistance from colleagues.

After being told he needed to be escorted back to border control and the customer service desk, Smith attacked staff and needed to be restrained with help from bar staff and members of the public until security and police arrived.

While Smith was handcuffed, he headbutted a plainclothes detective. He was placed in leg restraints and had to be transferred to a police van in a wheelchair.

Smith admitted two counts of common assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was sentenced to an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, with an alcohol abstinence and monitoring order for 90 days, community service of 250 hours and ordered to pay £120 compensation to each of the three victims.

Sgt Anne Haydock, of the Leeds Bradford Airport Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “It is a criminal offence to be drunk on an aircraft, and airline staff have the right to refuse passengers who are suspected of being intoxicated from boarding.

"Disruptive behaviour such as drunkeness can be a potential risk to the safety of the aircraft and can also result in aircraft diversions that cause significant inconvenience and cost."

Jet 2 managing director Phil Ward said: "Disruptive passenger behaviour can lead to very serious consequences such as banning orders and financial penalties, and as this case proves, severe court action.

"In the interests of the comfort and well-being of our customers and colleagues onboard, we will continue with our zero tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.