Police are appealing for information after a famous horse racing trophy was stolen from a silversmith.

Investigators in Sheffield say several items were taken in a burglary at Camelot Silverware on Gibraltar Street at around 6.10pm on Thursday.

The stolen items included the famous and distinctive Grand Annual Steeple Chase Cheltenham trophy, which was being worked on ahead of the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Dating back to 1834, the race, which is also known as the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase, is "the oldest contest in the jumps calendar". Until 2021 it was the final race of the festival.

It is run over around two miles and consists of 14 fences. The winner claims prize money of just over £70,000.

Officers want to hear from witnesses or anyone with information.

