George Vann demonstrates his biscuit dunking machine

A 14-year-old student who created an automated biscuit-dunking machine has been given an award for his invention.

George Vann, a student at Lighthouse School in Leeds, was given the British Science Association's silver CREST award for "student-led project work" in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Inspired by his passion for scientific experiments and a love of tea and biscuits, George built a machine with "the perfect time ratio for dunking" biscuits in his tea.

He was encouraged by his science teacher to put his theory to the test and conduct his own independent project designing and building the dunker from Lego.

It features a rubber claw designed to hold the biscuit without crushing it, and software coding allowing the user to set how many times they want the biscuit dunked.

George said the experience had "boosted my confidence as it is physical proof that you can achieve something".

Caroline Maston, the science leader at Lighthouse School, said George was the first student from the school to achieve one of the awards.

“We are incredibly proud of George’s fantastic biscuit-dunking invention," she said.

"Science is a wonderful subject because it encourages creativity, free-thinking and learning through trial and improvement.

“The awards gave George a springboard to explore his areas of interest and showcase his skills and knowledge. We’re all excited to see what George does next – I’m sure we can expect great things!”

