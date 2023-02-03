A student nurse accused of plotting a terrorist attack at an RAF base after he was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a hospital in Leeds is to face a trial in the autumn.

Mohammad Farooq, 27, was allegedly inspired by radical Islam to carry out online research and then "hostile reconnaissance" of the military base in Yorkshire on 10 and 18 January.

Farooq is said to have constructed a viable bomb made from a pressure cooker, 13.7 kilos of a homemade low explosive mixture and a length of pyrotechnic fuse.

He was arrested in the early hours of 20 January outside the Gledhow wing at St James's University Hospital in Leeds, where the maternity unit is based. He had been due to work a shift that day.

Farooq was charged with one count of engaging in conduct with the intention of committing acts of terrorism between July 12 last year and January 20.

It is alleged he had instructions to assemble a homemade explosive device, bought equipment and made the bomb, researched the RAF base online, and engaged in reconnaissance of the alleged target.

He is also charged with possessing an explosive substance and possessing an imitation firearm – a Gediz 9mm PAK semi-automatic pistol – with intent to cause fear of violence.

On Friday, Farooq, from Leeds, appeared via video link from custody for a hearing at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker.

The senior judge set a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court from October 16 with a plea hearing at the same court on July 7.

The defendant was remanded into custody.