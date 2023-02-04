A man from Mansfield who put his neighbours lives in danger after setting fire to their letterbox has been jailed.

William Richardson tried to kick down the flat's door in a torrent of abuse before arming himself with accelerant.

Police were called to the address in Garratt Avenue and using a fire extinguisher managed to stop the blaze from spreading before the fire service arrived.

The two women inside managed to escape unharmed and the 34-year-old was arrested.

Richardson appeared at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to arson with recklessness, possession of Class B drugs and assault by beating.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

He also appeared in front of judges after being charged with possession of a bladed article after being stopped by officers in Ravensdale Road, Mansfield, on Friday 15 October 2021, and found to be in possession of a Stanley knife and hammer.

Detective Constable Stephanie Cook, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been an incredibly scary incident for the victims.

“Richardson spent that evening targeting the address, kicking the door, screaming at the victims inside and kept returning before finally setting fire to the letterbox causing it to spread to a nearby curtain and placing the homeowners in immediate danger.

“Thankfully the fire was quickly contained thanks to the quick actions of the responding officers and our fire service colleagues’ swift response which meant both women were left uninjured.

“Fires can have catastrophic consequences and not only place the victims at risk but also any surrounding houses and people as the blaze spreads – putting other people’s lives in danger.

“Richardson’s offending didn’t stop there though after he was found with dangerous weapons on him.

“There is no defence for carrying a knife and weapon in public, no matter your excuse."

