A 72-year-old man who sexually abused a child more than 40 years ago has finally been jailed.

Peter Suscenko, was first reported to police in 1982 via social services and though the case was investigated it remained undetected.

But in 2018 West Yorkshire Police's Major Investigation Review team revisited the case and thanks to advances in forensic technology were able to bring it before the courts.

Suscenko, of Seldon Street in Bradford was charged in February 2022 with rapes and indecent assault against the victim who was a young girl at the time the offences were carried out.

He denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Richard Ord, from the Major Investigation Review Team, said:

“We would like to thank the victim for the great bravery and courage she has shown throughout the investigation and subsequent proceedings.

“We hope today’s outcome will give her some form of closure and allow her to move forward with her life, knowing that her attacker is finally behind bars.

“Suscenko probably thought he would never go to jail for what he had done, but advances in forensic technology meant we were able to fully review the evidence and charge him with these offences.

“Cases of such seriousness are never closed and the Major Investigation Review Team will continue to do all in its power to achieve justice for victims.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.