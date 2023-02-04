Play Brightcove video

Video report by Amelia Beckett

A row has broken out in Lincolnshire over plans to turn land between three villages into a solar farm.

Developers, EDF Renewables say the facility - which would be built between Scopwick, Metheringham and Ashby de la Launde - would make a significant contribution to the UK's future energy.

The 4,200 acre solar farm would be the size of 2,800 football pitches and could power power more than 180,000 homes.

But there is local concern about how a loss of agricultural land would hamper food security.

Villagers take a walk through farmland which could be earmarked for development

Gareth Bailey said: "We are shocked by the sheer size of it. It is going to enclose a number of villages and impact thousands."

Farmer's daughter Sarah Jackson said she has lived in the countryside all her life and though she does not have anything against solar panels she does not agree with them being on environmental and agricultural land.

She said:" We do need to look towards renewable energy. I just think they should look at other sites."

A consultation is now underway into the proposed development which will run until Tuesday 7 March, 2023.

So far around 200 people have attended village halls across the site to express their thoughts.

Darren Cuming from EDF Renewables said: "It is a large site but we are in a climate emergency where we need to generate more electricity from renewable sources."

The plan is the 8th large solar proposal in the county. Its size means it must be granted government approval for it to go ahead.

