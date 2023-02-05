A man has died in a crash which involved a motorbike in Hull.

A Ford Focus hit a grey Yamaha MT-125 on Spring Bank West in the city at around 7.15pm on Friday 3 February.

Emergency services responded to the incident at the junction with Chanterlands Avenue where a 30-year-old man had suffered fatal injuries.

Humberside Police said its thoughts were with the family of the man who are being supported by specially trained officers.

An appeal has been made to anyone with dashcam footage, or who witnessed the crash, to contact the police using 101.