The creative school which produced artists such as Adele and Amy Winehouse is planning to open a new site in the North of England.

The organisation behind the Brit School has submitted plans to the government for a new facility in Bradford city centre, inspired by the successful model of the existing school in Croydon.

The British Phonographic Industry says it has long wanted to open a site outside of London and Bradford would provide the right conditions for its proposal, after it won the City of Culture 2025.

Chair of the BPI, YolanDa Brown OBE DL said: "Bradford already has a wonderfully vibrant cultural and creative scene.

"We are very excited about the benefits of this partnership and how we can contribute to Bradford’s ambitions, but also how this school can continue our work to diversify our talent pipeline by ‘levelling-up’ opportunity, both geographically and socio-economically.”

Actor Tom Holland is one of a number of sucessful alumni from the Brit School in Croydon Credit: PA

The original Brit School, which is for ages 14 to 19, was opened in 1991 and has gone on to produce stars such as actor Tom Holland and singer Katie Melua.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said:

"West Yorkshire is the place to be when it comes to culture and creativity – now so more than ever as we draw closer to Bradford’s year in the spotlight as the UK’s City of Culture 2025.

"So, while it’s no surprise, I’m thrilled that Bradford has been selected as the preferred location for this new school – what an incredible opportunity it would provide for the talented young people of our region and beyond!”

If the plans are approved, the new school is set to open in 2026.