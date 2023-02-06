Four people have been seriously injured in an incident at a house in Huddersfield.

Police were contacted by paramedics following concern for the safety of residents of a property in Walpole Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "They have all been taken to hospital to receive treatment.

Investigations are taking place on Walpole Road. Credit: MEN Media

"A scene remains in place at the address and initial enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances."

Walpole Road has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

