Jesse Marsch has been sacked as head coach of Leeds United after a year in charge.

The American's fate was sealed with a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, extending a winless run stretching back to November.

In a brief statement, the Elland Road club said: "We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

Backroom staff Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

After a positive transfer window in January, in which Leeds spent a record £35.5m on German Georginio Rutter, Marsch had declared he had "never been more excited" to be Leeds boss.

But an FA Cup fourth round victory against Accrington was the only solace for supporters who had become increasingly restless in recent weeks.

Since beating Liverpool 2-1 on 29 October and a 4-3 victory over Bournemouth a week later, Leeds have failed to win in the Premier League and currently sit just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Following the defeat to Forest, which saw many fans calling for him to go, Marsch told reporters: "It feels like it's moving in the right direction, but it's not enough."

Marsch coached RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg before he took over as Leeds boss from fans' favourite Marcelo Bielsa in February last year.

The Whites avoided relegation to the Championship with a 2-1 win over Brentford on the final day of last season.

Marsch leaves the club ahead of back-to-back games against arch rivals Manchester United in the Premier League.