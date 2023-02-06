The official body which oversees professional referees has denied claims officials used a big-screen replay to rule out a goal in a crunch League One football game.

George Byers' second-half goal for Sheffield Wednesday against fellow promotion hopefuls Plymouth was chalked off for offside 50 seconds after the ball hit the back of the net.

The delay prompted speculation that the referee and his assistant had been influenced by the replay shown on Hillsborough's big screens before making the decision.

But ITV News has been told by the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) that the timing of the replay was coincidental.

The board said it "did not influence" the decision to disallow the second goal.

They added that officials are encouraged to give outcomes following consultation with the "ultimate aim to reach the correct outcome".

Fans were left scratching their heads after nearly a minute went by before the offside flag went up. Questions were asked about whether video assistant referee (VAR) technology was suddenly being used in League One.

One Twitter user wrote: "Hi EFL, could you just reassure us all at SWFC that VAR is NOT used in league one. Today, one of your officials watched a REPLAY of our goal to then wave the flag for offside. Thanks."

Another, added: "A strange one at Hillsborough today. Wednesday went 2-0 up. Goal given. While celebrating, the away bench seems to direct the officials to a replay being shown on big screen. The linesman then flagged (45-60 secs later) for offside and goal disallowed. VAR in League 1?"

Despite the controversy, Wednesday went on to win 1-0, a result which saw them leapfrog their opponents to go top of League One.

The two clubs sit equal on points, with the Owls edging ahead on goal difference.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.