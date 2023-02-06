A school in Lincolnshire has paid tribute to a college headteacher found dead with her husband and daughter in Surrey.

The body of Emma Pattison was found alongside those of her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and her husband George in the grounds of Epsom College on Sunday, 5 February.

Formerly Emma Kirk, Mrs Pattison grew up in Lincolnshire and was a student at Kesteven and Sleaford High School before moving on to study at the University of Leeds.

In a statement Kesteven and Sleaford High School said: "Our condolences go to the family, friends, colleagues and students of Emma Pattison, head of Epsom College and ex student of KSHSSA 1988-1994.

"Emma is remembered by classmates as a friendly, smiley student who had a talent for singing."

Emma Pattinson and her daughter and husband were found dead yesterday Credit: John Wildgoose

Surrey Police have not revealed the cause of the family's deaths but said they were confident no-one else was involved.

The force said the family’s next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

Flag lowered to half mast over Epsom College in Surrey Credit: BPM Media

Mrs Pattison had been the headteacher at Croydon High School in South London before taking on a new role at Epsom College in September 2022.

She was the college’s first female headteacher. A spokesperson for Epsom College said: "The college community will be coming together today to process the news, grieve and pay our respects to a wonderful head.

"At this time there is nothing more that we can say regarding the circumstances around Mrs Pattison and her family's death beyond the statement issued by Surrey Police yesterday evening."

