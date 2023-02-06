A teenage boy has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in what police believe was a "domestic incident".

North Yorkshire Police were called by paramedics at 11.17am on Monday to an address in Strensall, near York.

The woman is being treated in hospital for stab wounds.

Police said they received a number of calls from members of the public who saw a boy in York Road, Strensall, following the incident, including an off-duty nurse who provided first aid for an injury to his hand.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Our thanks go to the nurse and to those members of the public who called in with information."

Anyone else who believes they saw the boy in Strensall between 11.15am and 11.30am on 6 February, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.