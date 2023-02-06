Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

Sheffield Wednesday fans were celebrating going top of League One with their win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday - but few had a better view of the action than Shay O'Grady.

The 12-year-old ball boy was among more than 33,000 supporters to witness the Owls leapfrog their title rivals with a 1-0 victory at Hillsborough.

ITV News cameras followed the game through Shay's eyes as he watched his heroes from his pitchside camp chair.

"You're allowed to celebrate and you know what your boundaries are when you're doing it," he said. "But the first time out I was jumping around and you get told to calm down a bit.

"If we're winning I'm like Usain Bolt, I'm so fast and end up chucking it at them. We score a lot, don't we?"

The youngster, from Ecclesfield, is well known to many Wednesday fans for his fundraising efforts in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

The facility has been supporting his cousin Evie-Mae, who has been living with a rare chromosome deletion disorder which means she needs round-the-clock care.

He has raised more than £40,000 for the charity through various triathlons and endurance challenges.

Shay added: "I look at Evie and she's laughing and smiling, I'm like, well, 'I'm doing it for you because you deserve it and Bluebell Wood deserve it as well'."

Shay's next fundraising challenge will see him swim, walk and ride a tricycle the equivalent distance from Hillsborough to Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.