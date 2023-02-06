The police force covering the area featured in the hit TV series Happy Valley issued a "wanted" appeal over its fictional arch villain as the show reached its dramatic climax.

In the tongue-in-cheek post on an official social media account ahead of the final ever episode of the BBC drama, West Yorkshire Police said they were "closing in" on psychopathic criminal Tommy Lee Royce.

It came as millions tuned in on Sunday night to find out whether Royce would be brought to justice and what would become of the show's central character, Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

The post – from the Wakefield North East team – said: " We are closing in on the whereabouts of wanted male Tommy Lee Royce following on from new intelligence that we have received. We are hoping to have this wrapped up by around 22:00 this evening.

"Royce recently escaped from Leeds Crown Court and was last sighted cycling away towards the Calderdale area."

"Any sightings before that please comment below and the information will be passed onto Sgt Cawood and her team."

The post made reference to Royce's escape from custody in an earlier episode of the third series.

In a follow-up post, the police team added: "This post was done as a bit of fun with the hope of boosting the page so that in future you see our important information we post."

Praised for its gritty realism and its depiction of the Calder Valley in West Yorkshire, Happy Valley has charted the fortunes of Sgt Cawood and her colleagues and family across three series.

Other local organisations have been keen to capitalise on the area's new-found fame.

Hebden Bridge Music venue The Trades Club said that Tommy Lee Royce was banned from entry.

It tweeted: "FYI for Trades Club staff - we've had reports that Thomas Royce may be back in the area. A reminder that he is barred from the club - any questions please see me."

Meanwhile Halifax Sailing Club posted a shot taken from episode four of the series of Royce looking out over a reservoir in the area having made his escape.

The club said: "He should have given us a call beforehand, we could have loaned him a boat to come sailing with us, or maybe not, we’re a friendly and welcoming bunch so he may not have fit in."

