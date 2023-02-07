A banned driver who ran over a police officer in a hit-and-run has been jailed.

Sgt Scott Sarson, of South Yorkshire Police, was on a routine patrol with a colleague in the Wadsley area of Sheffield on 2 September last year when they spotted known offender Reece Wales driving a Skoda Octavia.

After using his own vehicle to block Wales, Sgt Sarson got out to approach him.

Wales reversed his car and accelerated directly at the officer, throwing him into the air, onto the bonnet and onto the floor, before fleeing the scene.

The 22-year-old, was arrested the next day and later admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance and causing actual bodily harm.

Insp Alec Gibbons, of the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Our officers work tirelessly to protect the public from danger and we will never tolerate any form of assault on emergency workers, whose job it is to protect the public.

"Thankfully, Sergeant Sarson only received cuts and bruises, however, the outcome could have been much different."

Wales, formerly of North Hill Road, was jailed for 15 months.

