A former bus driver from East Yorkshire who befriended children before abusing them has been jailed.

John Foster, from Wawne near Beverley, systematically preyed on children from 1973 and 2002.

The 78-year-old groomed his victims, letting them travel for free before taking them on trips, including train spotting and football matches, where he would abuse them.

Some of the trips took place overnight.Foster would also allow his victims to steer the wheel of his car and buy them cigarettes and alcohol. On one occasion, he gave one of his victims a gas aerosol to inhale as a form of recreational high.

He was charged with multiple offences including rape, attempted rape, indecent assault and gross indecency.

Following an eight-day trial at Hull Crown Court, Foster was found guilty of 27 offences against children. He was jailed for 25 years.

Humberside Police commended the victims for their "sheer courage" in reporting Foster's "unforgiveable crimes".

Det Supt Phil Gadd said: "The bravery that they have gone on to show throughout the investigation and court proceedings is a real testament to their strength.

"He is without doubt a serious sexual predator who put his victims through untold distress and suffering for his own perverse needs."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know.