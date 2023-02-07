Dozens of strangers responded to a dog owner's appeal to give her beloved pet a fitting send-off hours before she was put to sleep.

Sarah Keith said she did not know what to expect when she took to social media to publicise her final walk with border collie Ella at Fraisthorpe beach, near Bridlington in East Yorkshire.

But around 30 fellow owners and their dogs turned up on Monday to share the moment.

Ms Keith said: "We had a slow walk down the beach all together and she played with the other collies who were there. She could have gone on and on.

"She had a whale of a time."

Sarah Keith with her dogs. Credit: Sarah Keith

Rescue dog Ella, who was 12 years-old, had been ill for several months but was belatedly diagnosed with oral cancer on Friday.

Ms Keith, a veterinary physiotherapist and former RSPCA inspector, said she did not want to put her pet through further torment and decided to decline treatment, instead opting for her to be euthanised on Monday.

In a post on Facebook she said: " I would love to organise one last run for her on the beach at Fraisthorpe, on Monday, before she makes her final journey.

"She’s a collie, and she loves to run with other dogs. She’s been restricted somewhat in recent years as I’ve tried to protect as much as possible from the wear and tear and worsening of her arthritis. Now it doesn’t matter. I’d love for her to go out with a bang."

The post was shared more than 1,000 times and received hundreds of comments.

Ms Keith said: "I just want to say a massive thank you to all those people. Complete strangers, that didn't know me, didn't know her, came out. It was really heartwarming."

