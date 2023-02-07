A sex attacker who targeted a lone teenager as she rode her horse in a remote area in North Yorkshire has been jailed.

Nathan McCracken, 29, of Commercial Street in Norton pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to sexual assault and two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order which had been put in place following previous incidents.

The court heard McCracken was driving along a rural road towards York in July last year when he passed the 17-year-old girl on her horse.

Noticing she was alone, he turned his car around and drove back towards her. He then got out of his car and started talking to her before assaulting her.

During the incident he repeatedly asked her not to report him to police. She ignored his demands and McCracken was identified and arrested.

His home was searched and officers found a laptop and also that he had been using Snapchat under an online alias to hide his identity, in breach of a previous court order.

McCraken was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison and a two-year extended licence period following his release.

Following the court hearing, Det Con Philip Freebrey praised the victim for her "bravery in coming forward and making a report after a terrifying event".

He said: "McCracken acted in a predatory manner, driving passed the victim and assessing the fact that she was alone in an isolated location, before going back to assault her.

"His pleas to her to not report the incident shows he knew exactly what he was doing.

"He showed no remorse for the incident, pleading not guilty throughout the investigation until unquestionable forensic evidence came to light."

Det Constable Freebrey added that McCraken had showed "utter contempt" for the sexual harm prevention order.

